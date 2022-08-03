16% growth of new licences in Ajman during H1 2022

— File photo

The Department of Economic Development in Ajman (Ajman DED) has announced the results of the business movement for the first half of the current year, 2022. The number of new economic licenses increased to 2,637, with a growth of 16%, compared to 2,271 licenses in the first half of 2021.

The increase reflects the continuity of recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic, growth, and confidence in the business sector in the Emirate of Ajman.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser Al Nuaimi, acting director-general of Ajman DED, said the economic landscape reflects the efforts made to attract investors and diversify the economy based on knowledge and innovation, as well as strengthening the economy, supporting investors, and enabling the emirate to continue growth in various sectors.

“The services and initiatives provided by the Ajman DED contribute to enhancing the ease of doing business, and we have an integrated system of public-private partnerships that we have developed to enable investors and entrepreneurs to benefit from it and achieve prosperity,” he said.

According to the first half 2022 business movement report, the number of new professional licences is 1,479, with a growth rate of 12 per cent compared to 1,319 professional licences during the same period last year, while the number of commercial licences rose to 1,051 licences, with a growth of 21 per cent compared to 866 licences in H1 2021.

The number of industrial licences increased by 51 per cent to 83 compared to 55 licences in H1 2021.

The distribution of licenses by region during HI 2022 was as follow: Ajman 91 per cent, Masfout five per cent, and Manama two per cent. The licences issued during the first half of 2022 were concentrated in the top five regions in Ajman, which are Ajman Industrial 2, Ajman Industrial 1, Al Jurf. Industrial 1, Al Nakheel 1, Al Rashidiya 3.

The activities, with the most issued new licences during the same period, varied between restaurants, tailoring clothes, as well as building and import activities.

Five economic activities were introduced; namely, the management of inheritance risks, AI development services, specialised QA services for games, support services for e-sports players, and a game studio.

