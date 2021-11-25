The art of the exceptional

Zac Li, General Manager at Honor on making products that are a class apart

Zac Li, General Manager Honor

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Thu 25 Nov 2021

Zac Li is the general manager of Honor in the GCC. With over 12 years of experience in the telecommunication and software business industry, he is responsible for handling the business of Gulf Cooperation Council.

Why did HONOR decide to make its return to the GCC market? What makes the country an important market? How would you describe HONOR’s new journey in GCC?

Previously, HONOR was a leading tech brand for global youth, now it aims to become a global iconic tech brand and enable a smart life across all scenarios and all channels, for all people, creating a new intelligent world for everyone. To achieve this, we are upgrading our product portfolio and internal operations to offer products specifically designed for high-end and general users. We aim to have a comprehensive portfolio catering to different price ranges.

Base on the successful development for the past seven years, HONOR has returned back to the UAE with our new product this year. Our motto is “Stay consumer-centric. Inspire dedication. Strive for innovation, excellence, and efficiency.” With a strategic focus on innovation, product quality and service, HONOR remains committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond through its R&D capabilities and forward-looking technology. We will keep the momentum going and flourish in MEA markets. The vision for MEA in the next three years is to be the first in the android camp’s flagship market, and to be top two within the overall shipment.

What new smartphone devices will be made available in GCC and how soon will these be available?

We will launch our first product HONOR 50 this month , which will target the new market with new and exciting vlogging features and it will definitely bring a fabulous experience for our consumers. HONOR 50 is from our high-end class HONOR series that sets new standards of excellence with its aesthetic design and superior user experience.

And we are upgrading our product portfolio and internal operations to offer products specifically designed for high-end and general users. We aim to have a comprehensive portfolio catering to different price ranges. Our premium flagship HONOR Magic Series is a testament to the best in class with its innovative technology and it may come to GCC next year while the X series represents the accessibility of our technology for all.

Besides smartphones, what other HONOR products are going to be launched in the market? And when will these be available?

HONOR continues to embrace the “1+8+N” product strategy, which leverages smartphones, as the core of the platform while also focusing on developing other connected products, such as notebooks, smart screens, tablets, wearables, smart audios, and routers, to create a new intelligent world for everyone. We are excited about bringing more smartphones, PC, wearable products to consumers and look forward to launching products from our portfolio soon.

With increased competition in GCC smartphone market and new players entering, how does HONOR plan to position itself in the market?

According to the latest data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) worldwide quarterly mobile phone tracker, shipments of smartphones are forecast to reach 1.38 billion units in 2021, an increase of 7.7 per cent over 2020. IDC also said 2021 will represent the largest year-over-year growth the market has witnessed since 2015, as the shift towards 5G across all price tiers continues to accelerate. After HONOR 50 Series and HONOR Magic 3 Series were launched in China, our market share in China has bounced back to 16.2 per cent, which gives us confidence to move forward, as we continue to collaborate with global partners and deliver great experiences together to global users. We are confident in succeeding globally.

In 2015, HONOR entered the UAE market, and our X and number series products have achieved incredible results and occupied a leading position within the mid-range smartphones. HONOR X series focuses on offering high-quality at a competitive price, while the HONOR number series focuses on bringing together fashion design and excellent camera capabilities to consumers.

We have listened to the feedback from our users to develop better software features that can cater to different user behaviours and scenarios. Our product development cycle revolves around consumer focus. And we are invested in understanding trends and monitoring consumer feedback. Many of our fans are looking forward to the return of HONOR products. When HONOR came with new products, we received a lot of positive feedback from our fans. Their support and feedback motivates us to continue providing exceptional products and services to elevate consumers' experience like never before.

HONOR strives to provide the best experience in terms of products, services, and purchases for all consumers. We value the net promoter score and believe that amazing products speak for themselves. Our aim is to have the highest market share for smartphones with android operating system and we aim to achieve the second ranking for smartphone shipments.

We are also committed to delivering the most enjoyable shopping and retail experience to our consumers. We will build an engaging premium store in one of the best malls in the UAE. Considering the health and safety situation during this period, we have provided an online shopping website to provide a more convenient and safe shopping experience. Also, we will work more closely with channel and distribution partners to create more advantageous benefits for everyone. The road ahead might be bumpy, but we are not afraid. When we're at the top, unlimited opportunities will spread out before us. We will create a new intelligent world for everyone.

How does the HONOR 50 improve from the last generation in HONOR series lineup?

The HONOR 50 has an enhanced display, an upgraded camera setup, a more powerful processor, and a more efficient battery, compared to the last generation in the HONOR series lineup.

Davian An, MEA PR Director

"HONOR begins a thrilling new journey with the goal of becoming a premium technology brand and will always stand with consumers and the world moving forward. We will continue to contribute in the fields of education, health, environment protection with iconic technology and services.

Proactively adapting to new lifestyles of a tech-native generation, as we embark on a new journey, we are committed to becoming a global iconic tech brand and enabling a smart life across all scenarios and all channels. For all people, we are committed to our purpose of providing an unforgettable experience in every scenario in the lives of our users."