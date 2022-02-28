Showcasing Cutting-Edge Technologies

PTTEP exhibited innovative breakthroughs at the Thailand Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Published: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 10:37 AM

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), Thailand’s national petroleum exploration and production company, recently participated in Thailand Pavilion, World Expo 2020 Dubai to showcase its advanced technologies and simplified solutions for the various needs of the industry.

PTTEP is dedicated to providing a sustainable petroleum supply to Thailand and the countries it operates in. PTTEP invests globally, with more than 40 projects in 15 countries including the UAE and Oman. PTTEP’s business is driven by the vision to become the ‘Energy Partner of Choice’ through competitive performance and innovation for long-term value creation. PTTEP builds on its relationship with the UAE, which have been established since 2018 when the UAE opened the first exploration block for bids. Currently, PTTEP is a partner in a joint venture for three offshore exploration blocks in Abu Dhabi and has also expanded investment in an onshore exploration block in Sharjah, UAE.

Expo 2020 Dubai is the first world expo to be held in the Middle East region, which is one of PTTEP's strategic investment areas. The UAE has a very clear vision to embrace the energy transition, which aligns with PTTEP’s strategy to invest in cleaner energy such as natural gas and other technology-related businesses. The company is proud and honoured to have been invited to showcase its innovations and technology at Expo 2020 Dubai and to be a platinum sponsor of the Thailand Pavilion. PTTEP and its subsidiary, AI and Robotics Ventures (ARV) showcased cutting-edge AI and robotics technologies developed by PTTEP, ARV and partners, which offer simplified solutions to meet the challenges of business and minimise environmental impact of operations for various industries such as exploration and production (E&P), agriculture and other industries. These technologies include Nautilus, the world’s first autonomous robot for subsea pipeline repair, AiANG sprayer drone for precision farming, and Xplorer, a sub-sea pipeline inspection-class autonomous underwater vehicle.

Nautilus — The world’s first autonomous and cost-effective robot for subsea pipeline repair

Nautilus is the world’s first semi-autonomous robot that fully delivers pipeline services for spot repair without requiring the support of a human diver. As a result, Nautilus delivers significant financial savings to E&P operators over conventional methods. The Nautilus technology was awarded the ‘Breakthrough Technological Project of the Year’ at the ADIPEC AWARDs, Excellence in Energy 2020 in the UAE.

AiANG Sprayer Drone — Advanced drone to enable cost-effective precision farming

AiANG Sprayer Drone is an advanced drone technology, with a custom-designed flight-controller to enable cost-effective precision farming at a national scale without compromising ease of operations and data security. AiANG will play a vital role for the sustainable future of Thailand’s agricultural sector.

Xplorer — Subsea pipeline inspection-class autonomous underwater vehicle

Xplorer is a subsea pipeline inspection-class autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) developed by a Thai engineering team. Xplorer is able to measure the contact Cathodic Protection, a unique and advanced solution comparable to existing commonly available products in the market. Moreover, the Xplorer does not require Non-DP Vessel to support its operation, which enables it to offer significant savings in operational cost by reducing vessel size.

The PTTEP dedicated booth was run at Thailand Pavilion’s Digital and Innovation Festival from January 30 to February 17, and attracted a number of business owners, entrepreneurs and visitors to the booth.