Pristine Tropical Getaway

The Atmosphere Kanifushi resort welcomes you with open arms, keeping a piece of your heart as keepsake after you leave, ensuring that you return again and again

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 11:11 AM

It’s often said that no man’s an island. Nobody really takes it seriously, thinking of themselves as the exception rather than the rule.

You aren’t. Nobody is. We’re all inextricably linked to an invisible bond of humanity that ebbs and flows through us, over us. Rejoicing and rejuvenating us every time we are made aware of its presence.

As a chronic introvert, I too considered myself detached and self-reliant from the rest of the world. A floating, aloof individual in a sea of humanity. I was wrong. To top it off, I had to go to an island to realise that.

The first thing that hits you is the serene calmness and the vivid colour palette with which the whole view seems to have been painted. Located a short 35-minute sea plane ride from Malé International Airport, the ever-beautiful Atmosphere Kanifushi— awarded twice the World Travel Awards for its stellar multi-generational holiday expeience — lies off the beaten track at a secluded edge of the Lhaviyani Atoll.

The island is about two kilometres in length and 90 metres wide with lush green palm trees and dense tropical vegetation. Stand-alone villas, spread idyllically along a mesmeric turquoise lagoon and airy living spaces, coupled with sophisticated interiors highlight the raw natural beauty of the island.

Based on the philosophy of ‘joyful giving’ with the heart and soul, the whole staff at the resort channels this energy into anticipating everything a guest could dream of. Taking advantage of each stay as an opportunity to learn how to refine and elevate the individual experiences for its guests, the Atmosphere Kanifushi goes that extra mile to ensure nothing is missed out. A true holiday experience, where guests feel at ease, the island becomes their home away from home, where guests can indulge in every desire, anytime, and anywhere without worrying about add-ons and hidden costs.

Service levels are of the highest standards, with a focus on understanding the unique needs and desires of each guest. The Kanifushi team creates unforgettable vacations through meaningful value additions, personalised service with an effortless charm, generous hospitality, and by delivering more than expected.

Well aware of the fact that a well-rested body and mind leads to an enjoyable holiday experience, Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives offers seven villas categories for guests to pick their ideal holiday home. In total, Kanifushi Island has 132 detached sunset bungalows and 40 over-water villas, offering complete privacy.

Each Beach Villa is surrounded by coconut trees and tropical vegetation with direct access to the white, fine sandy beach and turquoise sea.

Similarly, all the over-water villas are in the north-western lagoon of Kanifushi Island and are spread over two wooden jetties, which are connected in the middle. The result is a stylish crossover formation, creating the perfect promenade to stroll along, listen to the waves, and admire the marine life.

What separates a good vacation from a great one is the attention to food and in this regard, the Atmosphere Kanifushi resort has gone the extra mile with a range of gastronomic delights that are sure to tick all boxes. The island is home to six restaurants that bring a varied and exceptional experience. The main restaurant, The Spice serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Guests have a wide selection of international cuisine, including made-to-order dishes and a rich buffet with live cooking stations, BBQ and grill, as well as special theme nights.

Providing the perfect outdoor experience, overlooking the beach, Ceylon Bliss is a snack hut that offers authentic Sri Lankan street food with light meals and beverages. The fragrant dishes are freshly prepared in a rustic wooden cabin. Guests enjoy casual open-air seating under the shade of a massive tree by the ocean. The restaurant is open from 5pm to 9pm on all days except Wednesday and Sunday. Opened in December 2019, Pier Six is an over-water restaurant located close to the water villas. It offers guests a variety of culinary experiences, including seafood, Japanese teppanyaki grilled dishes, and a brand-new experience of steamed dishes. The Pier Six restaurant is designed in the shape of a manta ray and has indoor and outdoor seating for up to 60 guests.

In the evenings, The Sunset Pool Bar converts into an à la carte fine dining restaurant. Specialising in fusion cuisine, the restaurant showcases the best of Asian and Mediterranean culinary traditions with a selection of grilled meats. Guests can also experience Moroccan magic with a selection of flavoured shisha, Moroccan tea, and coffee.

But without doubt, the crème de la crème of the resort is Just Veg — The first à la carte vegetarian restaurant in the Maldives, which has topped TripAdvisor’s ranking as well. Just Veg serves choicest gourmet cuisine from Arabic, Indian, and Mediterranean regions as well as a special menu from the Jain cuisine. Guests can enjoy lunch or dinner on a deck perched over the turquoise ocean waters. Under renowned Italian Chef Fabrizio Marino’s expert eye, guests have a unique opportunity to savour finest Italian and French dishes while enjoying the restaurant’s brilliant turquoise ocean views. Fabrizio brings a rhythmic and playful table that blends traditional and modern food, with an authentic occidental focus. With a deep knowledge of natural, vegetarian ingredients and a recognisable quality of simplicity, each dish is a culmination of this painstaking creative process that ends on a high note of culinary delight. Other activities at the resort include the Akiri Spa by Mandara, which offers a spacious relaxing lounge and six double treatment rooms, surrounded by an exotically landscaped garden with a view of the eastern side of the Indian Ocean. To balance body and soul, there is a choice of luxurious health and beauty treatments such as Ayurvedic therapy with professional advice. The Akiri Spa by Mandara also offers a sauna, steam bath, Jacuzzi, and a hair and beauty salon.

The PADI-licensed diving and water sports centre at Atmosphere Kanifushi is managed by dive and sail professionals from across the world. Both beginners and experienced divers can experience the treasures of the underwater world on the house reef just off the coast, as well as at several other pristine diving and snorkelling sites. A range of diving courses is also available for guests. With regards to diving sites, Lhaviyani Atoll offers some of the most beautiful dive sites in the Maldives. The most famous are The Shipyard, Fushivaru Thila, Anemone Thila, and Aliha Giri. Since Kanifushi Island is located at the westernmost tip of Lhaviyani Atoll, there is also the opportunity to visit some of the famous dive sites of Baa Atoll. Guests can observe rare Manta Rays all year round. Guests can enjoy daily snorkelling excursions, to some of the best spots in the area. Other activities also include a selection of adventure and cultural excursions that take place throughout the week. These include a picnic on an uninhabited island, and several visits to local community islands to learn of the local people and their history.

