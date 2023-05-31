Innovation That Meets User Needs

Embracing a human-centric approach, AI advancements, and sustainability Feijian Ma (Mr House), GCC Country Manager, HONOR Device Co. Ltd, highlights how the brand is reshaping the future of smartphone technology in the GCC

What is the key to building a highly competitive iconic technology brand like HONOR in 2023? What is your brand’s positioning? What is different from other competitors?

At MWC 2023, we announced our new brand ethos – 'Tech to Inspire'. Guided by this, we will put a stronger emphasis than ever on serving user needs, creating meaningful, purpose-driven, human-centric technology that offers solutions to improve day-to-day life. We differentiate ourselves from the competition by shifting from a device-centric approach to a human-centric one, with our MagicOS attesting to our dedication to embracing connectivity with open ecosystems.

HONOR’s human-centric mindset also changes the way of product design. Instead of accepting trade-offs, HONOR delivers the best experiences with zero compromises. We will never our customers to sacrifice slim design for durability, performance for Endurance, or the ability to capture faithfully for Style.

With regard to HONOR in MEA what is your strategy for the brand?

Product designed for all kinds of users: high-end and general users: After doing various surveys we found that the consumers in this region are ambitious, tech-savvy, and have a strong sense of community, which is our opportunity from. We are dedicated to developing forward-looking technology that empowers people around the world to go beyond. To achieve this, we keep upgrading our product portfolio and operations to offer products specifically designed for high-end and general users. Magic series are focusing on leading photography; Magic Vs, the first foldable smartphone in GCC with no gap and a big battery which will meet all the high-end consumers' requests; number series are designed for young\tech savvy, for the videography content; every product of X series is meeting different requirements of our consumers with high quality and leading tech points with proper price.

Focus on Quality: Secondly, we found local consumers are paying attention to quality. To ensure consistency in product quality, HONOR continues to invest resources in key customized components, models, and manufacturing factories and independently develops and uses automated equipment and procedures. This enables HONOR to achieve "smart manufacturing", high quality and consistency across its entire product line. HONOR strives to provide the best-in-class user experience for users all around the world. The company has set strict standards at each stage of the product development process, with more than 600 quality standards covering all aspects of product design, development, materials, and manufacturing. Every HONOR smartphone is subject to strict quality controls and must pass over 400 product tests and over 20 global certification standards before launching.

We want to position HONOR as a reliable and trustworthy brand which is passionate, has an energetic attitude and aims to be the fastest growing brand in the region. HONOR aims at the young generation in GCC region, who are ambitious, tech-savvy, and have a strong sense of community. We are committed to developing products and services that meet their evolving needs and expectations. This audience comprises the maximum and this demographic represents a significant opportunity for the brand, as they are the future leaders and decision-makers of the region. HONOR understands the importance of connecting with this audience and is committed to developing products and services that meet their evolving needs and expectations. Our strategy is a long-term strategy, not a short-term strategy. HONOR will build the key capabilities by ourselves from sales to retail. The core capabilities will help HONOR partners to reach the win-win target.

HONOR will insist on a '1+8+N' strategy, build an eco-system centred on mobile phones, and create smart offices, smart homes, smart sports, and smart travel lifestyles for MEA consumers.

AI has been integrated into the latest Magic Series smartphones, and what are some of the industry-first AI features introduced by HONOR?

We believe that the HONOR Magic5 Pro offers a compelling choice for consumers who are looking for the best-in-class flagship smartphone that boasts an exceptional camera and an incredible display, both of which leverage the power of AI to stand out amongst competitors and beat several industry benchmarks.

The HONOR Magic Pro is equipped with the All-New HONOR Image Engine, an updated version imaging system powered by Artificial Intelligence. Taking photography on the HONOR Magic5 Pro to a whole new level, the HONOR Image Engine debuts breakthrough features that enhance the device’s capturing speed to a higher level without compromising image clarity. Two breakthrough feature that differentiates the Magic5 pro from the competition is Millisecond Falcon capture and AI Motion sensing capture:

Millisecond Falcon Capture: Optimising the speed of the entire imaging process, including improving the speed of camera start-up, focus, shutter and image capture, the breakthrough Millisecond Flacon Capture feature not only gives the HONOR Magic5 Pro the fastest capturing speed on the market but also boosts its image clarity.

AI Motion Sensing Capture: Featuring an AI network trained with more than 270,000 images, the AI Motion Sensing technology enables the camera to recognize varied scenarios precisely, intelligently identify the highlight point in running, jumping and smiling scenarios and help users to capture the best moment, every time. Powered with intelligent AI Recognition technology, the AI Motion Sensing feature enables users to capture every special moment in vivid detail and clarity, whether they are jumping high with joy or watching a high-speed sporting tournament.

Share HONOR's plans for entering the foldable phone market in the UAE and how you envision capturing the growing trend.

The foldable market is seeing explosive growth in 2023. According to Counterpoint, the global foldable market is expected to grow 52 per cent YoY in 2023. The demand for foldable smartphones in UAE has experienced a remarkable increase due to the growing number of entrepreneurs and professionals who require a mobile device that can meet their needs, providing essential functionality and adaptability.

HONOR Magic Vs is part of our premium flagship HONOR Magic Series, which delivers new industry standards with its groundbreaking design, cutting-edge innovation, and exceptional user experience. Equipped with a Super-Light Gearless Hinge that enables a unique gapless fold, the HONOR Magic Vs offers a breadth of great user experiences that can only be found on our devices.

We believe the pricing of the HONOR Magic Vs is competitive for the features and experience the device offers to users in the UAE and we are confident that our first internationally available foldable smartphone will meet the expectations of discerning customers in the UAE.

Who will be its target audience for the latest Magic Series?

The HONOR Magic5 Pro is the best pick for those seeking a premium, intelligent and intuitive smartphone with an extraordinary camera and video capabilities and a breakthrough display for an incredible viewing experience. The device caters to budding content creators, gamers, and young entrepreneurs who are on the lookout for a device that supports them to go beyond and explore their true potential.

The HONOR Magic Vs is targeted at users around the world who are on the lookout for the latest innovation in smartphones and seek a device that packs style, performance and personalized experiences to meet their evolving work and entertainment needs.

How is HONOR promoting sustainability and environmental responsibility? How do you utilise green materials and collaborate with partners for recycling old devices?

HONOR is committed to working towards a low-carbon future by embracing greener operations, products, manufacturing, and partners. As part of these efforts, the company has infused the concept of a circular economy into its product development lifecycle.

To date, HONOR has reduced the use of hazardous substances and materials by 3,861 tons and recycled more than 1,785 tonnes of e-waste. Almost 98 per cent of the materials used in the packaging of HONOR Magic Vs are also non-plastic.

HONOR has also employed intelligent technology to automate 75 per cent of its production line, further bringing down the use of energy and resources in its production facilities. Currently, HONOR is on track to reduce its carbon emissions by 88 per cent, achieve 100 per cent use of renewable energy and reach carbon neutral operations by 2045, which includes a 36 per cent reduction of carbon emissions by 2035.

Green materials: Employed bioplastics (30 per cent of which is from sustainable, non-food sources) to create some structural components in HONOR Magic Vs, reducing reliance on fossil fuel by-products.

Trade-in programme: Working with partners such as Recommerce Group to offer a simple, secure, and cost-free solution for consumers to recycle their old devices, demonstrating HONOR’s commitment to supporting consumers and creating a positive impact on the environment.