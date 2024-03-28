Will Drones Soon Replace Traditional Delivery Services?

Published: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 9:47 AM

In a world where technology is advancing faster than ever, it's no surprise that the way we receive goods is taking flight—literally! The notion of unmanned aerial vehicles seamlessly delivering packages to our doorsteps might evoke scenes from a science fiction epic, however, this dramatic shift in consumer expectations has birthed the era of quick commerce, with drones ready to revolutionise the delivery landscape. This groundbreaking technology not only promises swifter delivery of essentials but also alleviates the burden on congested roadways—a pressing need amplified by the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

So, what exactly constitutes drone delivery?

Drone delivery entails the utilisation of flying drones to transport packages, including medicines, parcels, groceries, food, and other household essentials, from retailers to customers, akin to the conventional methods employed by mail trucks or courier services. These drones, ranging in size from small to medium, are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that can drive remotely and autonomously, ensuring a reliable and consistent level of flight.

Originally designed as military/police equipment, drones were initially deployed for surveillance and defense against any targeted attacks. However, the utilisation of this technology has since evolved to include a diverse array of labor-intensive and intricate tasks across numerous industries, including detecting flaws in oil and gas pipelines, assessing crop health, conducting surveillance in mining and construction operations, cinematography, and even facilitating package delivery.

Exploring New Avenues

Anticipating a future where innovation knows no bounds, the UAE is poised to revolutionise the landscape of last-mile delivery systems through the utilisation of autonomous drones. With a steadfast commitment to advancing drone and autonomous technologies, major companies in the UAE are beginning to invest into drone delivery at a wider level. The country has already conducted various trials and pilot programmes, showcasing the feasibility and potential of autonomous drone delivery. Major players in the region, exemplified by dnata, a premier global air and travel services provider, has announced the successful integration of autonomous drones into its cargo operations in Dubai. dnata’s strategic initiative has significantly enhanced operational efficiencies, delivering remarkable benefits for airline customers at both Dubai International and Dubai World Central airports. In recent years, dnata has also made substantial investments in cutting-edge technologies and digitalisation to drive efficiency enhancements throughout its cargo operations. Alongside the introduction of autonomous drones within its warehouses, key milestones also encompass the implementation of its digital cargo management system, OneCargo.

Guillaume Crozier, dnata’s Senior Vice-President for UAE Cargo and Global Cargo Strategy, lauded these achievements, emphasising the transformative impact on efficiency levels and the tangible benefits for airline customers.

“We are thrilled to witness the outstanding results that our drone technology has brought to our cargo operations. The precision and reliability of these drones have surpassed our expectations, leading to a transformative impact on our efficiency levels. These advancements have a direct positive impact on our airline customers who can benefit from heightened accuracy, reduced turnaround times and smoother logistics operations," he said.

He said the launch of autonomous drones in our operations reflects "our commitment to delivering top-notch services" through the latest technologies.

Surpassing conventional delivery methods

With consumers relying on swift and reliable doorstep delivery services, retailers face a growing pressure to adopt expedited delivery systems to remain competitive in the market. Programmed with GPS coordinates, unmanned drones have the capability to swiftly deliver products across extensive distances, circumventing traffic and operating without the need for breaks. They demonstrate equal efficiency in servicing rural or remote regions as they do in urban areas, thereby overcoming accessibility challenges.

Maria Estevan, Director of Special Projects at talabat, elucidates that traditional methods are straining under the weight of increasing customer expectations and evolving market demands. “Traditional delivery methods rely heavily on human resources and existing road infrastructure, presenting limitations that alternative delivery methods can help alleviate. Customer expectations for fast and reliable delivery continue to rise, including a growing demand for variety in food, groceries, and retail. Drones offer distinct advantages by optimising routes, overcoming unforeseen road issues, and extending delivery reach,” she says. “By expanding delivery coverage, companies can effectively serve customers in remote areas that are difficult to access.”

The rapid speed and agility of drones ensure timely access to crucial supplies, particularly during emergency situations. "The benefits of drones are endless, particularly in their ability to outperform traditional delivery methods and expand accessibility to unprecedented levels,” explains Raman Pathak, CEO and Co-Founder of Jeebly LLC.

“As wait-times are slashed, drones can provide customers with a sense of immediate gratification, elevating overall satisfaction levels. This speed advantage is especially helpful in traffic-congested urban areas like Dubai, where drones effortlessly navigate through traffic to reach even the most remote destinations swiftly and seamlessly. An added benefit is of course facilitating swift and secure last-mile deliveries, drones contribute to minimising environmental impact, aligning seamlessly with sustainability objectives and positioning themselves as the eco-conscious choice for modern logistics solutions,” adds Pathak.

While drones have emerged as a game changer, their use in deliveries involve handling sensitive information, such as customer details and delivery locations. Therefore, it's imperative for companies to implement robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard this data.

Pathak further emphasises, stating: "Security and Privacy of customer data are the primary concern when it comes to making drone deliveries the preferred choice. To ensure that only authorised workers have access to data, strengthening encryption procedures and protecting sensitive data from potential breaches with strong authentication measures must be prioritised.”

“To keep defenses against new threats evolving, cybersecurity systems must undergo regular assessments and updates. Working together with regulatory agencies promotes a secure workplace by helping to ensure that privacy rules are followed. Establishing open lines of communication with clients regarding data security protocols fosters confidence. Additionally, ongoing training for staff members strengthens the human firewall by preparing them to be watchful defenders of client privacy in the ever-changing world of drone delivery services,” Pathak added.

Is the future just around the corner?

As drone delivery services continue to advance within the logistics, retail, and ecommerce realms, they face significant challenges and risks across many fronts. Among these hurdles is the looming prospect of job displacement due to automation, as delivery personnel may find themselves marginalised, affecting their livelihoods and career prospects.

Furthermore, the integration of cameras and GPS technology into drones raises privacy concerns, stirring apprehensions among consumers regarding the protection of their personal information. Moreover, regulatory frameworks pose a formidable barrier, with not all communities embracing the presence of drones flying overhead, leading to varied reactions and potential opposition.

Currently, the operational scope of drone deliveries is constrained by challenges such as limited battery life, payload capacity, and weather resilience. Moreover, the noise generated by drones pose a significant concern for noise pollution. While flying at higher altitudes could mitigate noise, it introduces complexities related to weather conditions, flight among other aircraft, and additional energy consumption. Further advancements are necessary to tackle these challenges.

While drone deliveries remain in the experimental stage, the prospect of them becoming a norm in conjunction with existing deliver mechanisms is getting closer. The advent of autonomous drones has the potential to change how we view deliveries logistics and how we transport items.

However, the challenges posed by this emerging technology extend well beyond practicality and require solutions resolved through common sense and carefully controlled conditions. In envisioning the future landscape of e-commerce and retail, Estevan says that drones are likely to become integral to daily operations, particularly within specific routes and scenarios. “The e-commerce industry will adapt its fleet to optimise efficiency across short, medium, and long distances, employing various vehicles such as delivery bikes, autonomous robots, cars, and drones. Drones excel in longer-distance deliveries, offering a solution to alleviate traffic congestion on roads. When integrated with other autonomous services like autonomous cars or robots, they can effectively streamline operations, and free up human resources for other complex deliveries. The crucial step lies in ensuring scalability within the delivery industry from the beginning, requiring collaboration with various authorities, notably Aviation Authorities,” she says.

According to Pathak, “Drone delivery brings with it enhanced efficiency and customer experience. In an industry where change is the only constant, drone deliveries are the agents of change that can redefine the entire customer experience of e-commerce and retail deliveries.The future holds a seamless integration of drones into the e-commerce landscape, offering a faster, more reliable, and eco-friendly delivery solution. With the coming of drones, the sky is no longer the limit for customer satisfaction.”

