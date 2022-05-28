UAE: ‘Dare to Dream’, focusing on Sheikh Mohammed’s vision, launched in English

People from around the world should know about the Dubai Ruler's dreams and achievements, says author Raed Barqawi

Months after publishing the Arabic edition of highly acclaimed ‘Dare to Dream: How Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Made his Dreams Come True’, Raed Barqawi, Executive Editor-in-Chief of Al Khaleej newspaper, has launched his book in English.

The book offers crucial insights into how His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, turned his dream for the emirate into reality.

“This English translation is very important. The UAE today is a success story. It’s the dream of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. People from across the world should know about this story. I experienced close relations with Sheikh Mohammed in the past 30 years. I penned a book in Arabic and wanted the world to know about His Highness’ dream through the English language. I would like to translate the book into other foreign languages, too,” Barqawi told Khaleej Times as the book was launched at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2022.

Barqawi hailed Sheikh Mohammed as the “king of surprises” for whom nothing is impossible to achieve.

“Every day there have been new surprises. You cannot predict what will be coming from him tomorrow. He is a leader who looks beyond success. What we have seen till date is just the beginning. We are going to see a lot more in the future. He has got a lot of plans for the UAE.”

The UAE, Barqawi noted, enters a new era of growth with Sheikh Mohammed and President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the two wheels driving the country into the future.

“Now we have His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the President. I can see a new era for the UAE in general. The two leaders are the two wheels leading the country into the future. It’s a new era and both the leaders can do a miracle for the country in the years to come.”

Barqawi pointed out the book is a journey of how the dream got implemented in the face of two challenges: desert and time.

“Sheikh Mohammed turned a desert into a garden with millions of people coming and thriving in it. He has done the magic and turned desert sand into gold. He set targets and achieved them step by step. When it comes to time, His Highness doesn’t like to sit. For him, the future is now. What he used to do in one year, now he is getting it done in a month or a week. He doesn’t wait for tomorrow or later to do things but gets things done today. He finds a way to do it.”

The book, like the Arabic edition launched in February this year, is published by Motivate Media Group.

Ian Fairservice, managing partner and group editor-in-chief of Motivate Media Group, said: “After the tremendous success of the Arabic edition, we are delighted to be publishing this riveting and important book in English.”

Proceeds from the English edition of the book will go towards supporting vulnerable groups, in line with Sheikh Mohammed’s dedication to humanitarian work, and will be donated to Al Noor Training Centre for People of Determination.