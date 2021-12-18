UAE Central Bank to extend support until June 2022

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates has extended several measures of its Targeted Economic Support Scheme (TESS) until June 30, 2022 to support the continued recovery of the country's economy, the bank said on Saturday.

The TESS programme to support new lending and financing, as well as prudential relief measures regarding banks’ capital buffers and liquidity and stable funding requirements, the Central Bank said in a statement on Saturday.

The measures are part of the Tess programme that was introduced in 2020 to support the country's economic recovery.