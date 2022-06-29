UAE: Bank announces first-ever plot finance as demand for land ownership increases

Wissam H Fattouh, Secretary-General of the Union of Arab Banks, lays out the roadmap for the region’s banking institutions.
Banking in UAE4 months ago
The Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has announced the launch of its first-ever plot financing offering. The scheme enables customers to purchase a piece of land for purpose of investment or to fulfil their homeownership goals.
The offer, available to both residents and non-residents, allows buyers to purchase property or make plot handover payments to own freehold residential plots at renowned residential communities.
The new offering comes in response to “rising interest” in land purchases among nationals and residents alike. With property and land prices rising in the UAE since last year, people are increasingly looking to purchase land as an asset or as a way of building their own property.
Buyers can expect financing of up to 60 per cent of the land plot value, with waiver of early settlement charges up to 30 per cent of outstanding finance each year.
Sameh Awadallah, acting global head of retail banking, said: “Over the years, ADIB has introduced many innovative financing offerings that have been well-received by our customers. With more than one million customers banking with us, we have been able to leverage on our customer insights to bring new offerings that continue to support our customers. With the significant increase in people asking about purchasing property or buying their own land across the UAE, we decided to design a product that allowed both residents and UAE nationals to finance their lands.”
ADIB Plot Finance is currently available for select developments, including Al Dar Properties and Emaar Properties, and features attractive low profit rates.
ALSO READ:
Wissam H Fattouh, Secretary-General of the Union of Arab Banks, lays out the roadmap for the region’s banking institutions.
Banking in UAE4 months ago
Company's appeal on the sanction was rejected by the Central Bank
Banking in UAE5 months ago
Major amendments made to UAE Federal Law with aims to achieve faster and easier procedures
Banking in UAE6 months ago
The Central Bank has been working continuously with institutions in the country to combat financial crime
Banking in UAE6 months ago
Customers will have now to pay Rs21 plus taxes for transactions beyond their monthly permissible limit
Banking in UAE6 months ago
Note was originally released to mark country's Golden Jubilee
Banking in UAE6 months ago
Deutsche Bank will operate from Monday-Friday from January 3
Banking in UAE6 months ago
Measures will facilitate post-Covid recovery of the local economy
Banking in UAE6 months ago