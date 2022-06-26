Dubai: Binghatti Developers launches new Dh500m residential project

Job seekers will be able to upgrade their resume and make it application-ready
UAE
The Dubai-based Binghatti Developers has launched a Dh500 million residential project in Business Bay which is scheduled to be completed in June next year.
Binghatti Canal consists of 300 units, including 124 one-bedroom, and 85 two-bedroom apartments, in addition to 84 studios.
Muhammad Binghatti, CEO of Binghatti Developers, said it’s the developer’s 50th project which will be unique in terms of creativity and luxury with views of the Dubai Water Canal.
“Our architectural philosophy focuses on the new generation of streamlined designs that extend from the stereotype to the dream house, while providing exceptional and unique facilities, the distinctive classic colours and unique interior designs that make it distinct from others,” he added.
He said smart homes will provide the highest standards of security in a modern and luxurious lifestyle with high-tech solutions that facilitate the customers’ lifestyle, especially with the integration of the virtual assistant system (Alexa) to facilitate daily household tasks.
The CEO indicated that the company offers smart systems in its projects without any additional cost.
He revealed that the real estate market is on the trajectory of strong growth amid the recovery of the local economy, expecting this recovery to continue on the back of new residency and citizenship regulations.
Binghatti is among the first developers in the UAE to sell property against cryptocurrencies. It recently completed a deal using cryptocurrency in one of its projects.
- waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
