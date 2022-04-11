The Indian Ocean destination relaxed entry restrictions for travellers last month
Aviation
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, a low-cost carrier based in the UAE capital, has announced the introduction of a new service to Chennai in India.
The carrier will commence operations to Chennai on April 27, 2022.
Adel Al Ali, Group CEO, Air Arabia, said the new service between Abu Dhabi and Chennai allows travellers to explore the city’s rich history.
“The addition of this new route falls in line with our commitment to provide our customers with affordable and value-driven air travel from our different hubs,” he said.
The new service represents the sixth city that Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flies to after Calicut, Cochin, Trivandrum, Delhi and Jaipur. It is also considered the 19th route since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020.
