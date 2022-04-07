UAE flights: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new route to Jaipur

The new service is the 18th route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi

File

By WAM Published: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 2:50 PM Last updated: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 3:00 PM

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced a new service to Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, starting from May 5, 2022.

Abu Dhabi travellers will now be able to fly direct to Jaipur International Airport, the airline said on Thursday.

Jaipur or the Pink city, is the capital and largest city of the Indian state of Rajasthan. Jaipur is a destination of culture and heritage, filled with architectural gems and major tourist attractions, the statement added.

The new service is the airline's 18th route since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Jaipur by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.