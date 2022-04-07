UAE flights: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new route to Jaipur

The reusable, zero greenhouse gas emissions rocket spent 10 minutes beyond the planet's atmosphere
Aviation6 days ago
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced a new service to Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, starting from May 5, 2022.
Abu Dhabi travellers will now be able to fly direct to Jaipur International Airport, the airline said on Thursday.
Jaipur or the Pink city, is the capital and largest city of the Indian state of Rajasthan. Jaipur is a destination of culture and heritage, filled with architectural gems and major tourist attractions, the statement added.
The new service is the airline's 18th route since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020.
Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Jaipur by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.
The reusable, zero greenhouse gas emissions rocket spent 10 minutes beyond the planet's atmosphere
Aviation6 days ago
A380s produced 80 per cent of profits for the airline, says President of Emirates, Tim Clark
Aviation1 week ago
New York to Hong Kong service to fly over the Atlantic instead of Pacific, to avoid Russian airspace
Aviation1 week ago
The number of flights to and from India will reach 3,250 flights per week
Aviation1 week ago
The new service represents the low-cost carrier's 17th route
Aviation1 week ago
Tourists from UAE, Saudi Arabia allowed to enter on visa on arrival programme
Aviation2 weeks ago
There will also be 42 weekly flights out of the city to Abu Dhabi in the summer schedule, effective March 27
Aviation2 weeks ago
Budget carrier says it will operate flights to 34 destinations from Dubai World Central
Aviation2 weeks ago