UAE flights: Wizz Air suspends plan to resume service to Moscow

Earlier this month it had announced resuming operations to the Russian capital with daily flights from October 3

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has suspended plans to resume flights to Moscow until further notice, the airline said.

Earlier this month the airline had announced resuming operations to the Russian capital with daily flights from October 3 at fares as low as Dh359.

However, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has now deferred its plans because of industry supply limitations.

“Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low fare national airline of the UAE, regrets to inform its customers that the airline has had to defer the start date of its flight operations from Abu Dhabi to Moscow until further notice due to industry supply chain limitations,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline is offering cash refund among other options to passengers who have booked tickets.

“Passengers with reservations on these flights will be contacted via email and presented their options to obtain refunds in the original method of payment or 120 per cent of the ticket fare in WIZZ credit to be utilised for WIZZ flights and services, all possible directly via their customer accounts on wizzair.com,” the airline added.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operates services to 34 destinations, including Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Muscat (Oman), Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

