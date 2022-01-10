UAE

UAE flights: Etihad announces special airfares to Pakistan, US, Europe, Middle East

Ticket prices start from as low as Dh795 to the Pakistani capital Islamabad

by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Mon 10 Jan 2022, 4:37 PM

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways on Monday announced the launch of special airfares for travellers flying to select destinations across Europe, the US, Pakistan and Middle East countries.

Economy class airfares start from as low as Dh795 to the Pakistani capital Islamabad, Dh995 to Amman, Dh1,195 to Cairo, Dh1,995 to London, Paris and Bangkok and Dh2,995 to New York and Washington, the national carrier said in a statement on Monday.

The sale will run until January 21, 2022, and passengers can travel until May 31, 2022.

ALSO READ:

Passengers travelling with Etihad can make use of the airline’s service to simplify the process of authenticating travel documents. With Verified to Fly, travellers can validate their documents before arriving at the airport, giving them the confidence that they have met all essential government and airline travel requirements before travelling to the airport.

Economy class fares

OriginDestinationEconomy Fare (Dh)
Abu DhabiLondon1,995
Abu DhabiParis1,995
Abu DhabiNew York2,995
Abu DhabiWashington2,995
Abu DhabiCairo1,195
Abu DhabiAmman995
Abu DhabiIslamabad795
Abu DhabiBangkok1,995

Business Class fares

OriginDestinationBusiness Fare (Dh)
Abu DhabiLondon9,995
Abu DhabiParis9,995
Abu DhabiNew York14,995
Abu DhabiWashington12,995
Abu DhabiCairo3,995
Abu DhabiMilan9,995
Abu DhabiZurich9,995
Abu DhabiGeneva9,995

