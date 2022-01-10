UAE flights: Etihad announces special airfares to Pakistan, US, Europe, Middle East

New strain takes a toll on flight crew numbers during busy holiday travel season
Aviation2 weeks ago
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways on Monday announced the launch of special airfares for travellers flying to select destinations across Europe, the US, Pakistan and Middle East countries.
Economy class airfares start from as low as Dh795 to the Pakistani capital Islamabad, Dh995 to Amman, Dh1,195 to Cairo, Dh1,995 to London, Paris and Bangkok and Dh2,995 to New York and Washington, the national carrier said in a statement on Monday.
The sale will run until January 21, 2022, and passengers can travel until May 31, 2022.
ALSO READ:
Passengers travelling with Etihad can make use of the airline’s service to simplify the process of authenticating travel documents. With Verified to Fly, travellers can validate their documents before arriving at the airport, giving them the confidence that they have met all essential government and airline travel requirements before travelling to the airport.
Economy class fares
|Origin
|Destination
|Economy Fare (Dh)
|Abu Dhabi
|London
|1,995
|Abu Dhabi
|Paris
|1,995
|Abu Dhabi
|New York
|2,995
|Abu Dhabi
|Washington
|2,995
|Abu Dhabi
|Cairo
|1,195
|Abu Dhabi
|Amman
|995
|Abu Dhabi
|Islamabad
|795
|Abu Dhabi
|Bangkok
|1,995
Business Class fares
|Origin
|Destination
|Business Fare (Dh)
|Abu Dhabi
|London
|9,995
|Abu Dhabi
|Paris
|9,995
|Abu Dhabi
|New York
|14,995
|Abu Dhabi
|Washington
|12,995
|Abu Dhabi
|Cairo
|3,995
|Abu Dhabi
|Milan
|9,995
|Abu Dhabi
|Zurich
|9,995
|Abu Dhabi
|Geneva
|9,995
- waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
New strain takes a toll on flight crew numbers during busy holiday travel season
Aviation2 weeks ago
The restrictions will come into effect from December 25
Aviation2 weeks ago
Disruptions had stranded passengers, caused several cancellations on Dubai-Manila route
Aviation2 weeks ago
The Malaysian Airlines plane was struck by surface-to-air missile in July 2014, killing 298 people
Aviation2 weeks ago
All terminals, lounges, restaurants, and retail outlets are now operational
Aviation3 weeks ago
Shipments flown from 35 origins to 80 destinations across six continents
Aviation3 weeks ago
Travellers will no longer need to use multiple methods to demonstrate testing and vaccination status while abroad
Aviation3 weeks ago
Airline expects to return to profitability over the next 18 months
Aviation3 weeks ago