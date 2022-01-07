Turkish Airlines suspends flights to Kazakhstan until January 9

Disruptions had stranded passengers, caused several cancellations on Dubai-Manila route
Aviation2 weeks ago
Turkish Airlines, Turkey’s flagship carrier, has decided to suspend passengers flights to Kazakhstan over the unrest in the Central Asian nation until January 9, media reported.
Mass protests in Kazakhstan began earlier in the week as residents of Zhanaozen and Aktau opposed a two-fold increase in prices for liquefied petroleum gas. The protests then spread to other cities, resulting in violent clashes with the police, looting and vandalism.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency until January 19 and invited the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control.
ALSO READ:
Peacekeeping contingents from Russia and Belarus have arrived in Kazakhstan to protect strategic infrastructure facilities, including the Baikonur cosmodrome. According to CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas, the peacekeeping force is comprised of 2,500 troops on the ground and this number may increase if necessary.
Disruptions had stranded passengers, caused several cancellations on Dubai-Manila route
Aviation2 weeks ago
The Malaysian Airlines plane was struck by surface-to-air missile in July 2014, killing 298 people
Aviation2 weeks ago
All terminals, lounges, restaurants, and retail outlets are now operational
Aviation2 weeks ago
Shipments flown from 35 origins to 80 destinations across six continents
Aviation2 weeks ago
Travellers will no longer need to use multiple methods to demonstrate testing and vaccination status while abroad
Aviation2 weeks ago
Airline expects to return to profitability over the next 18 months
Aviation2 weeks ago
"We are talking about changing the way we work across the entire company," the company's chief engineer said.
Aviation2 weeks ago
Even though no more A380s will be built, the Dubai airline will keep flying them for years
Aviation3 weeks ago