Covid-19: India extends suspension on international flights till February 28

All commercial arrivals and departures will be suspended

By Web Desk Published: Wed 19 Jan 2022, 12:38 PM Last updated: Wed 19 Jan 2022, 12:48 PM

The Office of India's Director-General of Civil Aviation has confirmed that the country will extend its suspension of international flights till February 28.

"The authority has decided to extend the suspension of Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 28th February 2022," reads an official letter.

However, cargo flights and flights under air bubble arrangements will not be affected by the suspension.

