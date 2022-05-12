Scoot CEO Campbell Wilson appointed new head of Air India

The Dubai-based airline says it carried 2.35 million passengers through 19,000 flights during the January-March quarter
Air India's new owner Tata Sons said on Thursday it would appoint Campbell Wilson, the head of Singapore Airlines' budget carrier Scoot, as its chief executive, subject to regulatory approvals.
New Zealand-born Wilson, 50, will step down from his current role on June 15, Singapore Airlines said.
Tata Sons completed its purchase of the previously state-owned Indian national carrier in January and has been searching for an executive to lead a major turnaround plan.
Wilson's appointment comes after Turkey's Ilker Ayci decided not take on the role of chief executive of Air India. Tata Sons said in a statement Air India's board approved the appointment of Wilson subject to requisite regulatory approvals.
The appointment of a foreign national as CEO of an airline in India requires government clearance before it can proceed.
Wilson will be replaced at Scoot by Leslie Thng, the current senior vice-president, sales and marketing, at Singapore Airlines.
