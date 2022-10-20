UAE school holidays: Dubai airport issue peak travel alert over the next 10 days

Passengers travelling during the festive season will have a host of delicious treats to choose from including dal kachori, samosas, gulab jamun and jalebis
Dubai Airports has issued an advisory alerting traveller that Dubai International (DXB) will experience an exceptionally busy 10-day period as a result of schools breaking for half-term holidays later this week.
Passenger numbers at DXB are rising rapidly towards 2019 levels on the back of strong recovery throughout 2022, making seasonal peaks busiest since the pandemic.
Dubai Airport said around 2.1 million passengers are expected to pass through the airport between October 21 to October 30, with total average daily traffic reaching 215,000 passengers. October 30 is expected to be the busiest day with daily traffic exceeding 259,000 passengers.
While Dubai Airports is working closely with airlines, control authorities, and commercial and service partners to ensure a smooth experience for arriving and departing passengers.
Once at the airport, travellers can enjoy DXB’s full range of facilities including restaurants, duty free shopping and lounges to relax before their flight.
