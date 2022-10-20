UAE school holidays: Dubai airport issue peak travel alert over the next 10 days

2.1 million passengers expected to pass through DXB between October 21-30

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 5:16 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 6:11 PM

Dubai Airports has issued an advisory alerting traveller that Dubai International (DXB) will experience an exceptionally busy 10-day period as a result of schools breaking for half-term holidays later this week.

Passenger numbers at DXB are rising rapidly towards 2019 levels on the back of strong recovery throughout 2022, making seasonal peaks busiest since the pandemic.

Dubai Airport said around 2.1 million passengers are expected to pass through the airport between October 21 to October 30, with total average daily traffic reaching 215,000 passengers. October 30 is expected to be the busiest day with daily traffic exceeding 259,000 passengers.

While Dubai Airports is working closely with airlines, control authorities, and commercial and service partners to ensure a smooth experience for arriving and departing passengers.

Few tips to beat the holiday rush:

Be aware of the latest travel regulations for the destination you are travelling to and ensure that you have all the necessary documents with the required validity before reaching the airport

For those travelling with families, children over the age of 12 can use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process

If you are flying out of Terminal 1, arrive at the airport at least 3 hours before your departure

Use online check in wherever available to save time

Those travelling from Terminal 3 can use Emirates' convenient early and self-service check-in facilities

Weighing luggage at home, checking documents in advance, and being prepared for security checks can save a lot of time at the airport

Use the Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport

Friends and families are advised to use the airport’s designated car parks or valet service to receive their guests in comfort as access to the arrivals forecourt in Terminal 3 is limited to public transport and other authorised vehicles

Once at the airport, travellers can enjoy DXB’s full range of facilities including restaurants, duty free shopping and lounges to relax before their flight.

