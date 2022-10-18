'Mystery flight': UAE airline takes competition winners on free trip to unknown destination

Tickets, accommodation and travel insurance for the three-day holiday were included in the prize

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi recently took passengers from the UAE to an unknown destination as a part of the ‘#GetLostwithWizz’ competition. Winners boarded a flight for a weekend in a new place.

Get Lost was open to all UAE residents with competition winners and their partner, receiving free flight tickets, two nights’ accommodation, and travel insurance.

The destination was revealed to be Kutaisi, one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world and the third-most populous city in Georgia. The travellers, among whom were travel bloggers and prominent influencers, discovered the destination upon arrival and explored local landmarks and protected areas of the must-see Imereti region and tasty local gastronomic delights.

The itinerary featured a city tour, including world-renowned historic buildings on day one, a visit to a luxury resort and gastronomy masterclasses on day two and a trip to a cave and waterfall on day three to see the outstanding Georgian nature. The competition winners had the opportunity to feed their adrenaline on a zip-line, discover ancient religious and archaeological sites and traverse through luscious natural beauty.

A celebration of Georgian music and dancing was held as well.

Participant Cartia Mazzoni, a nursing entrepreneur from Australia, said: “The Get Lost trip was a fantastic experience and everyone can now see Georgia is a special place for adventurous travellers of all ages to visit, we even had a six month old baby on the trip. The pilot at first announced Baku as the destination, adding to the mystery of the tour, and I am delighted we spent the weekend in Kutaisi as the excellent Georgian hosts made the experience extra special.”

Moustada Ahmed Kamel, a blogger from Egypt, said: “Flying into the Unknown was an awesome idea as a content creator and an outstanding experience as no-one knew what to expect. Get Lost bought people of all nationalities and backgrounds together and we all shared special moments, smiling and dancing throughout a beautiful weekend.”

Yasmin Zaheer, 64 years of age and from Pakistan, said: “Get Lost was excellent, from start to finish, and Georgia is a great place with delicious food and very hospitable people. The itinerary was full of memorable moments and I am proud to have climbed 800 plus steps in a breath-taking cave. My daughter and I recommend Georgia for people, both young and old, searching for unforgettable and affordable experiences.”

