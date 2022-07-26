Lufthansa cancels over 1,000 flights due to ground staff walkout

One aircraft reported engine trouble mid-air, say officials
Deutsche Lufthansa said it was cancelling more than 1,000 flights ahead of a one-day walkout by ground staff scheduled for Wednesday, just as families across Germany head off on their summer holidays.
Strikes and staff shortages have already forced airlines including Lufthansa to cancel thousands of flights and caused hours-long queues at major airports, frustrating holidaymakers keen to travel after Covid-19 related lockdowns.
Germany's flagship carrier has cancelled 678 flights at its Frankfurt hub, most of which were scheduled for Wednesday, and 345 flights at Munich, Lufthansa said on Tuesday.
More than 130,000 passengers are affected, Lufthansa said, adding that there could be a few more cancellations and delays on Thursday and Friday, after the end of the strike called by labour union Verdi in pursuit of a 9.5 per cent pay claim.
ALSO READ:
One aircraft reported engine trouble mid-air, say officials
Investment fund 777 Partners ordered up to 66 of the passenger aircrafts
There has been an increased engineering-related occurrence in scheduled flights in recent times
Fault discovered following high temperatures across the country
The president of the airline criticised Heathrow for failing to anticipate demand until it was too late
The contract to supply the US presidency with new aircraft has cost the planemaker almost $1 billion in charges
On Sunday, 3 international carriers made emergency landings at various airports in the country in the last 48 hour
Crew carried out non-normal checklist for smoke fire or fumes