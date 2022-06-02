India: Vistara airline fined Rs1 million after 'improperly-trained pilot' lands flight

Fans will arrive in Qatar in the morning and depart in the evening, with no hotel accommodation required
Aviation6 days ago
Indian aviation regulator, DGCA, has imposed a fine of Rs1 million on Vistara for letting an improperly trained pilot land an aircraft with passengers on board at the Indore airport, officials said on Thursday.
The pilot, who was the first officer on the flight, landed the aircraft at the Indore airport recently without first getting the requisite training in a simulator, they said.
"This was a serious violation endangering lives of the passengers on board," an official noted.
A first officer has to be first trained to land an aircraft in a simulator before he or she can land a plane with passengers on board.
A captain is also trained at a simulator before he or she can allow the first officer to land the aircraft.
The captain as well as the first officer of the Indore flight did not train in a simulator but the first officer was still allowed to conduct the landing at the airport, officials said.
A fine of Rs1 million has therefore been levied on Vistara for granting landing clearance to the first officer without conducting requisite training, they added.
It is not immediately clear where the aircraft took off from and when exactly this happened.
Fans will arrive in Qatar in the morning and depart in the evening, with no hotel accommodation required
Aviation6 days ago
Market experts and booking agents said charter flight will cost minimum $5,000 per passenger for a two-way trip depending on the aircraft
Aviation1 week ago
The aviation industry is among the fastest-growing sources of greenhouse gases
Aviation1 week ago
Officials from both sides have held series of discussions to handle Kabul airport
Aviation1 week ago
Saudia will begin operation by the end of June 2022
Aviation1 week ago
Travel between the two GCC countries will pick up substantially during the event with football fans flying to Doha to watch the matches
Aviation1 week ago
Retail and Duty-Free services also reintroduced
Aviation1 week ago
The airline, currently owned by a consortium led by Dubai-based Murari Lal Jalan, announced that it passed a significant milestone on its path to resuming operations
Aviation1 week ago