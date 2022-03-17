Emirates to offer festive treats on board flights for Holi

Full list of approved vaccines that travellers must have taken for test exemption
Aviation2 weeks ago
Emirates’ passengers travelling to and from select destinations in India on March 17 and 18 can enjoy festive treats that the airline will be offering on board to mark Holi, the Indian festival of colours.
Passengers on all classes travelling to and from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai will receive a specially packaged Gujiya sweet – a sweet deep-fried dumpling stuffedwith a mixture of sweetened khoya and dried fruits.
Those travelling in First Class and Business Class on March 18 can also enjoy a refreshing, cold thandai drink prepared with a mixture of milk and nuts, seasoned with cardamom, saffron and rose petals.
Emirates currently operates flights to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Cochin, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata, and Mumbai.
