Dubai travel: Emirates to launch daily Tel Aviv flights from June 23

The new service to Tel Aviv will also provide 20 tonnes of cargo capacity on each flight.

By Web Desk Published: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 2:13 PM Last updated: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 2:50 PM

Emirates has confirmed that it will be commencing daily services to Tel Aviv from June 23, 2022. Emirates will operate its three-class Boeing 777-300ER on the route, featuring eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie flat seats in Business Class and 304 spacious seats in Economy Class.

Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline said: "We look forward to finally welcoming customers onboard our flights to and from Tel Aviv this summer, and offer them substantial connectivity to and through our Dubai hub as Covid travel restrictions continue to ease around the world and more borders open up. Emirates’ debut into Israel will mean more choice for travellers as they return to the skies, and more opportunities for businesses to visit Dubai and beyond to our far-reaching network of almost 130 destinations, alongside our signature hospitality and award-winning onboard experience."

He added: "We thank the UAE and Israeli authorities for their ongoing support in making this service possible."

The first flight taking off on June 23 will operate as EK931, leaving at 3:50pm, and arriving at Ben Gurion Airport at 6:00pm local time. The return flight EK 932 will depart Tel Aviv at 7:55pm, arriving in Dubai at 11:59pm (local time).

Flight schedules have been timed to provide convenient access to Dubai, and optimum connection opportunities to popular holiday destinations like Thailand, India, Philippines, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Together with multiple-daily codeshare flights operated by flydubai, the new Emirates flights will also offer seamless inbound connections from Emirates points with multiple daily and weekly flights throughout Australia, India, Philippines, Thailand and South Africa, many of which are home to thriving Jewish communities. Travellers from the United States and Brazil can opt to stop for the Dubai Stop Over package before they continue their journey to Tel Aviv.

Emirates’ ice entertainment system with over 4,500 channels of on-demand entertainment to choose from, including numerous Hebrew language movies.

The new service to Tel Aviv will also provide 20 tonnes of cargo capacity on each flight, providing channels for Israeli businesses and start-ups to export products like pharmaceuticals, high-tech goods, fruits and vegetables and other perishables. The flights are also expected to transport manufacturing raw materials and components, semiconductors and e-commerce parcels into Israel.

Emirates Holidays for Israelis

Emirates Holidays, the tour operating arm of the airline will also provide Israeli travellers with personalised holidays to Dubai and across the Emirates network, with travel consultants that handpick hotels and experiences to suit the diverse needs of Israeli customers.