Emirates invests over $350 million in inflight entertainment systems for new A350 fleet

Emirates has selected the new Thales’ AVANT Up system for its incoming fleet of Airbus A350 aircraft, scheduled for delivery in 2024.
The airline’s investment of over $350 million will see its 50-strong fleet of A350s equipped with next-generation inflight entertainment solutions that offer a memorable cinematic and personalised passenger experience.
Adel al Redha, Emirates’ chief operating officer, said the airline has always regarded inflight entertainment as an essential aspect of our onboard experience, and "we were, in fact, the first airline to put personal screens onto every single seat onboard when that was far from the norm over 30 years ago".
"Today, Emirates ice remains unmatched in inflight entertainment content and experience, having won best-in-the-sky awards consecutively for the past 14 years.
"Our investment in next-generation Thales systems for our new A350 fleet will further our lead, enabling us to deliver even better experiences to our customers. Watch this space.”
Yannick Assouad, executive vice-president, Thales Avionics, said: “At Thales we are proud to partner with Emirates in their mission to Fly Better. Thales’ AVANT Up brings to Emirates the latest consumer technologies and capabilities. Combining our Optiq 4K QLED HDR displays, award-winning dynamic power, and next-generation digital services, Emirates customers can expect the extraordinary.”
