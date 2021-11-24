Dubai's dnata to handle over 4,000 flights at foreign airport's new terminal

'The A220 will allow us to increase the number of annual passengers, bringing more first-time visitors, business travellers to the region'
Dubai-based air and travel services firm dnata has signed a concession agreement with the Zanzibar government to oversee the operations of Zanzibar's Abeid Amani Karume International Airport's (ZNZ) newly-built international terminal T3. This will help create 400 direct local jobs.
The other partners in the agreement include Emirates Leisure Retail and SEGAP, a joint venture between airport infrastructure and operations specialists Egis, and private equity fund manager AIIM.
It expects to handle over 4,000 flights annually at the airport. Dnata currently handles ground work, cargo, catering and travel services in 36 countries.
Dnata will also invest in a cargo centre to support local trade and businesses, handling a broad range of cargo, including perishables, pharmaceuticals, dangerous goods, live animals, aircraft engines and vehicles.
In addition, dnata will launch meet and greet and lounge services through its airport hospitality brand, marhaba. The company will invest $7 million in expansion.
"We are confident that our investment in the local aviation industry will stimulate tourism and trade, delivering significant benefits for Zanzibar businesses and the local community," said Steve Allen, EVP of dnata and chairman of Emirates Leisure Retail and MMI.
Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, president of Zanzibar, said: "The launch of our new terminal at the Abeid Aman Karume International Airport marks a turning point in the Government of Zanzibar's efforts in becoming a globally recognized island for tourism and trade."
"The Zanzibar Airport Authority's partnership with dnata reaffirms our commitment to international excellence in providing a seamless experience for all international visitors. We look forward to expanding our global footprint in facilitating trade and investment via our increased handling capacity for both passenger and air cargo operations."
