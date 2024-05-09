Former Sri Lanka skipper Mathews named in T20 World Cup squad

The Scot opted not to undergo surgery after suffering an injury and will now play the May 18-25 tournament in Switzerland
Sri Lanka have included veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews and uncapped bowler Dunith Wellalage in their 15-man Twenty20 World Cup squad, which will be captained by Wanindu Hasaranga, the country's selection committee said on Thursday.
The 36-year-old Mathews, who lifted the trophy in 2014, will make his sixth T20 World Cup appearance at the biennial tournament, which will be co-hosted by twice champions West Indies and the United States from June 1-29.
Mathews made his T20 comeback for Sri Lanka in January after a three-year gap.
Hasaranga, meanwhile, returns after missing last year's Asia Cup and 50-overs World Cup, as well as the current Indian Premier League (IPL), due to a heel injury. Fellow all-rounder Charith Asalanka has been named as his deputy.
Bowler Matheesha Pathirana is also part of the squad, although the 21-year-old is nursing a hamstring injury he picked up playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.
Sri Lanka, who will leave for the World Cup on May 14, kick off their campaign against South Africa in New York on June 3.
They also face Bangladesh, Nepal and Netherlands in Group D.
Squad: Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Charith Asalanka (vice-captain), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka Travelling reserves: Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage
The Scot opted not to undergo surgery after suffering an injury and will now play the May 18-25 tournament in Switzerland
Sad end to an era as the French star's final European act goes against the script as the German underdogs fashion out victory
'My kids' hero is Ronaldo' now I hope it's me' said the 2024 World Snooker Champion after his opponent Jones lost the first seven frames of the best of 35 frames contest
The units are equipped to transform residences into golfing sanctuaries while eradicating the limitations of weather, seasonality and tee times
When the Paris opening ceremony begins on July 26, it will be the first time the city has played host for a century after previous editions in 1924 and 1900
This decision to invite players outside of the top 100 has precedents which is an interesting initiative to watch
Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Al-Qahtani meets Morocco's Taha Bendaoud in the main event
The NBA Abu Dhabi Games will feature 17-time champions Boston Celtics and defending champions Denver Nuggets in October