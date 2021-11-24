India travel: International flight operations expected to return to normal soon

Government of India is working towards the resumption of scheduled flights

Photo: File

By Web Desk Published: Wed 24 Nov 2021, 3:05 PM

International flight operations are expected to return to normal soon, said Secretary Ministry of Civil Aviation Rajiv Bansal on Wednesday.

“International flight operations expected to return to normal soon. We are making all efforts to hand overall operations of Air India by the end of December,” he added.

“Ministry of Civil Aviation has sought more Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security personnel for airports from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), 3000 additional CISF personnel to be provided in a gradual manner, there is also a proposal to deploy private security agencies for non-core duties at airports,” Bansal added.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar confirmed that the government of India is working towards the resumption of scheduled flights.

The Indian minister toured the India pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday, November 13. The tour was followed by a press interaction in the multipurpose hall at the pavilion.

While addressing the media, Dr Jaishankar said: "We are moving towards resumption of scheduled flights. That move is progressing towards normalcy.”

He added that India has been resilient in handling the Covid-19 pandemic. “There are two things that we are focused on - recovery from Covid and reviving the economy. In the next few months, we will know that who has been resilient and who are lacking."

It was the first visit of the minister after the pavilion was fully constructed and he said that it was great to see it in full swing.