Abu Dhabi Airport announces free parking for people of determination

The decision has been taken to empower the community

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 23 Feb 2022, 4:31 PM Last updated: Wed 23 Feb 2022, 5:14 PM

Abu Dhabi Airport on Wednesday announced free parking for three hours for the people of determination at the capital’s airport.

Taking to Instagram, the capital’s airport announced that the people of determination can “enjoy three hours of parking free of charge in all parking lots at Abu Dhabi International Airport.”

The decision has been taken to support Abu Dhabi Airport’s commitment to empower and include the people of determination in the community.

Abu Dhabi International airport’s network has expanded significantly during 2021 with 103 destinations now being served compared to 75 destinations in 2020. It received 5.26 million passengers in 2021, thanks to a fourth-quarter surge that saw 2.43 million, which equates to 46 per cent of the full year’s passenger numbers.

The top five countries in terms of passenger volumes in 2021 were India (932,949), Pakistan (550,728), Egypt (446,883), the United States (254,201) and Saudi Arabia (244,954).

