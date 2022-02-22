UAE flights: Rapid Covid PCR test rule scrapped for travel from India, Pakistan

Passengers flying to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah need to take a PCR test within 48 hours of flight

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 22 Feb 2022, 11:05 PM Last updated: Tue 22 Feb 2022, 11:10 PM

Passengers travelling to Abu Dhabi from countries including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are no longer required to conduct rapid Covid PCR tests at the departure airport.

On the Etihad website, when passengers search for travel guidelines for flying to Abu Dhabi from cities of the aforementioned four countries, they don’t specify the need for a rapid PCR test within six hours of the flight.

Etihad Support confirmed the same on Twitter while responding to queries from passengers.

Earlier today, as Khaleej Times reported, the requirement was done away with for passengers travelling to Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.

On the Etihad website, the following requirements are specified for travelling from an Indian city to Abu Dhabi:

— If Abu Dhabi is your final destination, take a PCR test a maximum of 48 hours before your first flight departure time at any government accredited facility.

— Children under 12 and people with severe and moderate disabilities are exempt from PCR testing to fly to Abu Dhabi.

The decision has come as a relief for expats.

As the UAE lifted restrictions on passenger traffic from some countries last year, authorities had announced the requirement of a rapid test at departure airports.

Due to the requirement, passengers had to reach the departure airport about six hours before their flights.

