MOTOR launches fully electric car-sharing platform in the UAE

The platform aims to accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility in the UAE through flexible and convenient electric car-sharing

MOTOR aims to scale its fleet to 200 cars by the end of 2022, and launch its platform in KSA as well as other GCC countries by the end of 2023 - Supplied

by Rohma Sadaqat Published: Tue 19 Jul 2022, 5:25 PM

Electric vehicle car-sharing platform, MOTOR, has announced its launch in the UAE with a mission to provide users with leading electric vehicles in the market at an affordable price.

Co-founders Hamad AlMazrooei and Kazbek Khunkaev described MOTOR as the next-generation car-sharing platform that allows both residents and businesses to rent or subscribe to electric vehicles with several flexible options. They also noted that rising fuel costs, along with the 'UAE Net Zero 2050' Vision and the government's commitment to converting 20 per cent of its fleet of government-owned automobiles to electric alternatives by 2030, have generated a substantial increase in demand for electric vehicles across the emirates.

Through to a simple registration process on the MOTOR Share app, UAE residents can locate and rent MOTOR’s electric vehicles, which feature the Tesla Model 3 and soon the Tesla Model Y alongside other leading brands. The platform provides several perks, including complimentary parking in all public RTA spaces across Dubai, free EV charging, comprehensive insurance, and affordable tariffs. The platform also allows users the flexibility of renting a vehicle by the hour or for up to two years. Moreover, consumers also have the option to display their owned vehicles on the platform.

Elaborating on MOTOR’s customer-centric features, Hamad AlMazrooei, co-founder and managing director of MOTOR, said: “Our goal at MOTOR is not only to further accelerate the sustainable transition to EVs, but we also want to make sustainable mobility more accessible, affordable, and flexible. We have a rule at MOTOR – always chose what the customer would want as opposed to what is easier for us.”

“This rule has allowed us to come up with series of innovations to the way we do business,” he said. “For example, we have remote cooling as a feature available through the app to all of our clients; we are highlighting all chargers available in Dubai and will spend hours if required working with the client to help them with their charging needs in case of a long trip. In the future, we are rolling out a points system that will reward users for driving well and choosing most economical options. We understand that we are rolling out something new to our clients hence the need to be very careful about the way we work with them.”

“Sustainability is at the core of everything that we do,” added co-founder Kazbek Khunkaev. “It is not only about electric vehicles, it is about sustainable behavior that we want to promote – more efficient driving – optimized charging, and shared mobility instead of purchased mobility. All directed at making sure that the limited resources our planet provides are used in responsible manner. We also plan to offset whatever limited carbon footprint we create through a series of environmental initiatives… can't disclose everything yet but it will be impactful for certain.”

Hamad AlMazrooei also revealed that MOTOR aims to scale its fleet to 200 cars by the end of 2022, and launch its platform in KSA as well as other GCC countries by the end of 2023.

Following the launch of its EV sharing platform, MOTOR aims to roll out its EV subscription service and a charging network by the end of 2022. Moreover, the platform plans to roll out a sustainable driving award points system aimed at unlocking rides and discounts. Businesses who utilise the platform will benefit from many efficiencies, allowing companies to aggregate car rentals into one platform thanks to custom mobility solutions, providing a flexible opportunity to increase their car rentals' own fleet utilisation.

