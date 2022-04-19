Lamborghini racing into 2022 with record sales in Q1

Europe, the Middle East and Africa region emerges as a strong growth market for Italian luxury sports car brand

Italian luxury sports car brand said EMEA contributed 40 per cent to its sales during the January-March quarter. — Supplied photo

by Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 4:35 PM

Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) has emerged as a strong growth market for Lamborghini as the region contributed a major share in the luxury carmaker’s record sales during the first quarter of 2022.

In a statement, Italian luxury sports car brand said EMEA contributed 40 per cent to its sales during the January-March quarter and followed by America (32 per cent) and Asia Pacific (28 per cent).

“Almost all of the markets saw growth in their figures with the exception of Russia, where the company has suspended its business operations,” according to the statement.

More cars delivered

Lamborghini delivered 2,539 vehicles globally, reflecting a five per cent year-on-year growth and 31 per cent increase over 2020. It is the company’s best-ever quarter after strong growth recorded last year by posting record-breaking figures in terms of sales (8,405 units), turnover (€1.95 billion) and profitability (up by 20.2 per cent).

“We’ve made a solid start to a year that will bring new challenges on a global scale. Despite the uncertainty caused by a geopolitical situation that is not only deeply distressing but also means it is hard to make forecasts of any kind, we can count on exceptional appeal worldwide right now,” Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said.

“Every month the orders we take outstrip our output. We currently have enough to comfortably cover more than 12 months of production. In addition, we’re preparing for a new stage in the Lamborghini story in just under a year, as we move towards electrification, with the arrival of the new V12 hybrid model in 2023,” he said.

Urus Super SUV in demand

Approximately 50 per cent of customers choose the Urus Super SUV while the other half opting for the Huracán and Aventador sports cars even though the V12 model is reaching the end of its production cycle. The same level of growth compared to Q1 last year was seen by both the Urus and the Huracán, with worldwide deliveries of the vehicles reaching 1,547 and 844 units, respectively.

“The V10 model has continued its vibrant appeal this year, further enhanced by the latest version revealed on April 12: the Huracán Tecnica. There are three new product announcements lined up for the second part of the year: two for the Urus and one for the Huracán,” the statement said.

