Video: Lawmakers attack Deputy Speaker in Pakistan's Punjab assembly brawl

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets economic team to tackle issue
Asia1 day ago
A chaos ensued in Pakistan’s Punjab Assembly on Saturday after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) lawmakers allegedly manhandled Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari as he arrived to chair the session for the election of the Chief Minister, reported local media.
The PTI lawmakers set off a ruckus in the Assembly as they brought “lotas” (bowls) to the House and started chanting “lota, lota (turncoats)”, lashing out at dissident PTI members, who parted ways with the party and decided to support the Opposition, reported Geo News.
The lawmakers of the ruling party threw “lotas” at Mazari and then attacked him despite the presence of security guards.
Mazari was also slapped by PTI members, despite the presence of security guards. Following this, he was escorted by officers, reported Samaa TV.
Chief Minister candidate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi also injured in the violence, according to reports.
Notably, Punjab Chief Minister’s office has been vacant for nearly two weeks since former Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, who was removed from his position last week, accepted Usman Buzdar’s resignation on April 1.
Today’s session for the Chief Minister’s election is being held in line with the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC), wherein it rejected PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz’s plea to hold the early elections and restored the powers of the Deputy Speaker, according to Geo News.
The PML-Q candidate Pervaiz Elahi, backed by PTI, and the Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz, are stated to be in a close contest for the post of the Chief Minister.
Exuding confidence in their victory in the CM election, the joint Opposition has claimed to have the support of 200 members in the house of 371. Notably, a candidate needs the support of 186 members to become the chief minister.
Three PTI members have been arrested for the attack on Mazari, ccording to Geo News.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets economic team to tackle issue
Asia1 day ago
The operational speed of the trains will be 320 kmph
Asia1 day ago
Lawrence Wong has been named leader of the '4G team'
Asia2 days ago
Sharing milk rice and oil cakes, they camp out for a sixth day demanding President Rajapaksa’s resignation
Asia2 days ago
The island nation is in the grip of its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948
Asia3 days ago
We call on Washington to stop spreading disinformation: Russian embassy
Asia3 days ago
More than 17,000 people have been displaced after the storm pummelled the disaster-prone region
Asia4 days ago
They collided when one partly dislodged from cable
Asia4 days ago