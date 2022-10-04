US, South Korea conduct 'precision bombing drill' after North Korea missile launch

The bomber detonated as hundreds of students were sitting for a practice test ahead of an entrance exam for university admissions
On Tuesday, South Korean and US fighter jets carried out precision bombing drills, Seoul's military said, in response to North Korea firing an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) over Japan.
"With the participation of four South Korean Air Force F-15Ks and four US Air Force F-16 fighters, South Korea's F-15K fired two Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) bombs against a virtual target at the Jikdo shooting field in the West Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, referring to the Yellow Sea.
The drills aimed to demonstrate the allies' "capabilities to conduct a precision strike at the origin of provocations", they added.
ALSO READ:
The bomber detonated as hundreds of students were sitting for a practice test ahead of an entrance exam for university admissions
On Monday, the country's government urged them to 'find the perpetrators' of this deadly stampede that injured 323 people
The 82 year-old leader of the Samajwadi Party was admitted to hospital several days ago
The device will be available to enterprise customers such as schools and government institutes from this month
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers his condolences
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's close aide Deepak Tinu managed to ditch officials when he was being driven from jail to a different district
Authorities received a threatening email about a plane that was to land in Ahmedabad, Gujarat
The tractor-trolley was bringing pilgrims back from the Chandrika Devi temple