US, South Korea conduct 'precision bombing drill' after North Korea missile launch

The response aimed to demonstrate their 'capabilities to conduct a precision strike at the origin of provocations', explained Seoul's military

By AFP Published: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 1:38 PM

On Tuesday, South Korean and US fighter jets carried out precision bombing drills, Seoul's military said, in response to North Korea firing an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) over Japan.

"With the participation of four South Korean Air Force F-15Ks and four US Air Force F-16 fighters, South Korea's F-15K fired two Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) bombs against a virtual target at the Jikdo shooting field in the West Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, referring to the Yellow Sea.

The drills aimed to demonstrate the allies' "capabilities to conduct a precision strike at the origin of provocations", they added.

