N.Korea fires missile towards the east as Japan warns

The Japanese government warns citizens to take cover as the missile appears to have flown over and past its territory

A TV screen showing a news programme reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file footage, is seen at the Seoul Railway Station. — AP

By Reuters Published: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 3:02 AM

North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Japanese coast guard said.

The Japanese government warned citizens to take cover as the missile appears to have flown over and past its territory before falling into the Pacific ocean.

The latest launch was Pyongyang's fifth in 10 days, amid military muscle-flexing by the United States and South Korea, which staged trilateral anti-submarine exercises last week with Japanese naval forces.