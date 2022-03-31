UK, Russia foreign ministers visit India to discuss ties, Ukraine crisis

Authorities in the Delhi had started their efforts on Tuesday night
Asia1 day ago
The foreign ministers of Britain and Russia are visiting India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to maintain ties with both Moscow and Western nations despite the worsening Ukraine war and humanitarian crisis.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss met with her Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on Thursday and discussed ways to strengthen defence ties, apparently to reduce India’s strategic dependence on Russia, officials said.
“The implication of this (Ukraine) crisis is far-reaching. We are seeing global food shortages, energy shortages and security threatened. This to me highlights the need for like-minded nations to work together and for us to work more closely with India to strengthen our economic ties, security ties and defence ties,” Truss said at a separate meeting of the India-UK Strategic Futures Forum.
She also called for tighter sanctions to check Russia’s ability to use gold reserves and oil and gas revenues, and said that next week’s meeting of the Group of Seven major industrialized nations will discuss a timeline for reducing energy dependence on Moscow.
In January, India and Britain launched talks on a free trade deal that is expected to double their current $50 billion bilateral trade by 2030.
“Working together to realise Roadmap 2030,” Jaishankar tweeted after receiving Truss.
On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Jaishankar by telephone and discussed the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine. They also discussed the two nations’ efforts to promote a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, US.spokesperson Ned Price said.
Truss and Jaishankar met hours before the arrival in New Delhi of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who will hold talks with Jaishankar on the Ukraine crisis.
Authorities in the Delhi had started their efforts on Tuesday night
Asia1 day ago
The police believes he is the ‘kingpin’ in the murder of Sagar Dhankar, a wrestler
Asia2 days ago
The house will begin a debate on the motion on Thursday
Asia3 days ago
LuLu Group International to set up two shopping malls and a 100% export-oriented food processing unit in Tamil Nadu
Asia3 days ago
The cause of the China Eastern Airlines crash has mystified aviation authorities
Asia3 days ago
The strikers are also demanding the government halt its plans to monetize state assets
Asia3 days ago
Addressing the rally, Khan claimed he was the subject of a 'foreign conspiracy' aimed at dislodging his government
Asia3 days ago
The Afghan regime closed girls' secondary schools just hours after reopening them this week
Asia5 days ago