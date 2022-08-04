UAE stresses respect for 'One China' principle

Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicates its concern over the impact of any provocative visits on stability and international peace

By WAM Published: Thu 4 Aug 2022, 3:48 PM

The UAE affirmed its support for China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the importance of respecting the "One China" principle, while calling for adherence to relevant United Nations resolutions.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE indicated its concern over the impact of any provocative visits on stability and international peace.

The Ministry urged prioritizing diplomatic dialogue in an effort to ensure regional and international stability.

