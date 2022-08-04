UAE stresses respect for 'One China' principle

Macroeconomic data, US-China tensions weigh on investor sentiment
The UAE affirmed its support for China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the importance of respecting the "One China" principle, while calling for adherence to relevant United Nations resolutions.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE indicated its concern over the impact of any provocative visits on stability and international peace.
The Ministry urged prioritizing diplomatic dialogue in an effort to ensure regional and international stability.
ALSO READ:
Macroeconomic data, US-China tensions weigh on investor sentiment
She was the highest-profile elected US official to make the trip in 25 years
The project is estimated to be worth over Rs30 billion
Country reported first death due to the disease earlier this week
Cyber police conducted raid, seized technical equipment
According to reports, the baby possesses seven of the eight characteristics associated with the species
This is a further relaxation of its Covid-19 policies, as the world's biggest gambling hub seeks a return to normalcy
There is no need to for the same with sea transport, says minister