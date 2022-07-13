Sri Lanka defence chief says military, police will respect constitution

Experts say climate change is the cause for the heavier than average downpour
Sri Lanka's defence chief, General Shavendra Silva, said on Wednesday the armed forces and police would respect the constitution, and called for calm after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives.
"We have requested political leaders to decide the way forward till a new president is sworn in and notify us and the public by this evening," Silva said.
Tetsuya Yamagami believed the former PM had promoted the organisation to which his mother made a 'huge donation'
We should insulate this region from geopolitical calculations, says foreign minister Wang Yi
The apex court has also asked the business tycoon to deposit back $40 million with interest within four weeks
Gun attacks are vanishingly rare in the country
Traditional gesture meant to symbolise goodwill between India's BSF, Pakistan Rangers
Seoul strengthens surveillance, alertness levels as Pyeongyang shots may be from multiple rocket launchers
During two daily recesses, they break their silence to chat on the wide terraces