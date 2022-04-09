Sri Lanka crisis: Opposition calls to impeach President Rajapaksa

'We are ready to support both impeachment and no-confidence motion,' says National People's Power MP Vijitha Herath

Amid the severe economic crisis in Sri Lanka, National People's Power (NPP) MP Vijitha Herath on Friday said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa should be impeached if he does not quit on his own and a no-confidence motion be brought against the incumbent government.

Herath said that the Parliament should first address the political crisis in the country to deal with the economic challenges faced by the people.

"We are ready to support both impeachment and no-confidence motion," he said.

Herath further said that all the people should appeal to the President to resign.

"It is absurd to find a solution to the economic crisis without the resignation of the president," said Herath while Parliament was discussing the prevailing economic crisis in the island nation.

Herath said the only solution is to bring in a new leader to tackle the economic crisis.

On Sunday, 26 Sri Lankan Cabinet Ministers resigned en masse amid rising public anger against the government over the economic crisis.

Although President Rajapaksa on April 4 named at least four ministers to maintain the legitimacy of the government until a full Cabinet was appointed, he has asked opposition members to join a unity government to deal with the economic crisis.

Sri Lanka is battling a severe economic crisis, with food and fuel scarcity affecting a large number of people.

Sri Lanka is also facing a foreign exchange shortage, which has, incidentally, affected its capacity to import food and fuel. The country is facing long power cuts.

It is also witnessing protests over the government's handling of the worst economic crisis in decades. Yesterday, a protest was held outside the US Embassy in Colombo against the Sri Lankan government.