Russia-Ukraine crisis: RAK offers free hotel stays for stranded Ukrainians

The all-inclusive accommodation is applicable to existing hotel guests for a “limited period of time.”

File

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 4:36 PM

Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah will offer free hotel stays for stranded Ukrainian tourists who are unable to return home after Russia launched a military attack against the East European country.

In a statement issued to Khaleej Times, an official spokesperson of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) said the authority "has provided guests staying in Ras Al Khaimah with full board accommodation, inclusive of food and beverage and other amenities.”

However, the all-inclusive accommodation is applicable to existing hotel guests for a “limited period of time.”

“RAKTDA is committed to assisting tourists in need and providing assistance when necessary, as demonstrated on many occasions in the past,” the spokesperson said.

ALSO READ:

Some hotels in Ras Al Khaimah confirmed to Khaleej Times receiving a circular to cover the hotel stays of stranded Ukrainian tourists until February 28.

However, it does not apply to new guests checking in the hotels of the emirate, hotel managers confirmed.

In the statement issued, RAKTDA's spokesperson said the support is “part of ongoing efforts to ensure the best possible experience for guests staying in our Emirate and is intrinsic to the culture of Ras Al Khaimah.”

Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights on Thursday, citing a high risk to safety after Russian missiles launched in several cities killed 137 Ukrainians and injured 316 people on the first day of fighting.

UAE airlines including Wizz Air, Air Arabia and Flydubai also temporarily suspended travel to Ukraine amid rising violence.

It is not the first time for the authority to offer similar support for the stranded.

Back in January, stranded tourists from Kazakhstan also received free stays when flights were cancelled following violent protests and unrest that rocked the Central Asian country.

sherouk@khaleejtimes.com