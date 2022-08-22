Russia: Daesh suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India detained

He had been conspiring against the South Asian nation's leadership elite

By ANI Published: Mon 22 Aug 2022, 12:40 PM Last updated: Mon 22 Aug 2022, 12:48 PM

On Monday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that its officers had detained a suicide bomber — a member of the Daesh terrorist group — who had been plotting a terrorist attack against one of India's leadership elite, Russia news agency Sputnik reported.

"Russia's FSB identified and detained a member of the international terrorist organization banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," the authority said in a statement.

The detained was recruited by one of Daesh's leaders as a suicide bomber in Turkey, the statement added.

This story is still developing, and more information is awaited in this regard.

Daesh, and all its manifestations, have been notified as Terrorist Organizations, and included in the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by the Central Government.

According to the Home Ministry, Daesh uses various internet-based social media platforms to propagate its ideology. The cyberspace is being closely watched, in this regard, by the agencies concerned and action is taken as per law.

ALSO READ: