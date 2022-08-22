Russia: Daesh suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India detained

Downpours overwhelm villages, sweep away houses as stranded residents wait for rescue crews
On Monday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that its officers had detained a suicide bomber — a member of the Daesh terrorist group — who had been plotting a terrorist attack against one of India's leadership elite, Russia news agency Sputnik reported.
"Russia's FSB identified and detained a member of the international terrorist organization banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," the authority said in a statement.
The detained was recruited by one of Daesh's leaders as a suicide bomber in Turkey, the statement added.
This story is still developing, and more information is awaited in this regard.
Daesh, and all its manifestations, have been notified as Terrorist Organizations, and included in the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by the Central Government.
According to the Home Ministry, Daesh uses various internet-based social media platforms to propagate its ideology. The cyberspace is being closely watched, in this regard, by the agencies concerned and action is taken as per law.
ALSO READ:
Downpours overwhelm villages, sweep away houses as stranded residents wait for rescue crews
She won many accolades during a storied career, including the title of Bulbul-e-Pakistan
It said that six people will execute the attack in the country
Around 60 sculptures on display, some silly but others designed to showcase the artists’ formidable skills
Authorities recover UV light and polymer machines, over 1,200 counterfeit rubber stamps
Factories shut down, offices and malls turn off AC as hydropower from reservoirs fall to half of normal levels
The mishap involved a bus and an ambulance
Govt had said they would give away up to 4,000 pesos for those struggling to cover educational expenses