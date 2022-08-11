UK: Police arrest man on terrorism charges at Luton airport

Turkish Foreign Minister discusses implementation of agreement with UN chief Antonio Guterres
On Wednesday, a 38-year-old man at the Luton Airport was arrested on terrorism charges, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
The BBC reported that the man arrested was Aine Davis, who has been accused of being part of an Islamic State (ISIS) cell that murdered hostages. The group of four men, who were with ISIS in Syria, were nicknamed 'The Beatles' by hostages, because of their British accents.
The police statement did not identify the person arrested. It only said that a man had been arrested "in relation to offences under sections 15, 17 and 57 of the Terrorism Act, 2000 and was taken to a south London police station, where he currently remains in police custody".
The BBC reported that Davis, of London, flew into the Luton airport after his release from a prison in Turkey, where he had been serving a seven-and-a-half-year sentence for a conviction on terrorism charges.
The Islamic State cell garnered international attention after releasing videos of the murders of four US citizens from 2012 to 2015 — journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, and aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig. Other victims included two British aid workers and two Japanese journalists.

