Radio broadcaster shot dead in the Philippines: Police

Percival Mabasa was gunned down by two assailants on a motorcycle, the Las Pinas police chief Colonel Jaime Santos said

By AFP Published: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 8:55 AM

A Philippine radio broadcaster has been shot dead near his home in suburban Manila, police said on Tuesday.

Percival Mabasa was driving to work at the DWBL radio station on Monday night, when he was gunned down by two assailants on a motorcycle, the Las Pinas police chief Colonel Jaime Santos said to local media.

"He was dedicated to his work and this is possibly the angle for his murder," Santos said.

Mabasa, known locally as Percy Lapid, was an outspoken critic of former president Rodrigo Duterte as well as the policies and officials in the government of his successor, Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

He has been critical of online gambling operations and misinformation around martial law, said the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines.

The press advocacy group described the killing in the capital as "brazen".

Acting Metro Manila police chief Brigadier General Jonnel Estomo said a special task group had been created to investigate Mabasa's death.

