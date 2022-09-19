Police bust fake visa racket, arrest three in Delhi

At least 70 people have been killed and 13 went missing across the country in flash floods and landslides this year, according to official data
The Delhi Police has busted a fake visa racket and arrested three men who allegedly duped people on the pretext of sending them abroad, officials said on Monday.
The accused -- Amit Gaur (36), Chandan Chaudhary (42) and Nitin Nagra (44) -- were involved in arranging fake visas, travel documents and other documents, they said.
According to police, the matter came to light after a man named Gurnoor Singh alleged that Gaur contacted him via social media to give references of clients for tourist and study visa of Australia. He induced the complainant with his connections following which Singh referred five students from his institute to the accused for Australian tourist visa.
A sum of Rs18 lakh (around Dh83,000) was given to the accused and his associates to process the visa. The accused provided five tourist visas in the name of students. Later, when the visas were verified from the embassy, all of them were found to be fake, police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Tanu Sharma said Gaur was apprehended on September 11.
During interrogation, he disclosed that he came in contact with Nitin, Manjeet, and Vijay through a commission agent -- Chandan in 2017, who specialized in making fake visas and other travelling documents, the officer said.
ALSO READ:
"During interrogation, it was found that Nitin, Manjeet and Vijay were masterminds of the syndicate. They were constantly providing fabricated documents to agents operating in Punjab and Haryana," she said.
Raids were conducted at possible hideouts of Nitin who also continuously kept changing his locations. His call details were minutely scrutinized and the team zeroed on his movement in Delhi, she added. "Our team arrested Nitin on September 13," the officer said.
At least 70 people have been killed and 13 went missing across the country in flash floods and landslides this year, according to official data
Beijing has committed to peaking its carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060
The state's Minister for School Education Harjot Singh Bains asked the pupils to stay calm and assured them that the guilty will not be spared
Stagnant waters have become breeding grounds for mosquitos
Move comes as weather agency issues highest alert for region
Buildings shake in capital Taipei
Rescuers had pulled the dead and injured from the silt-covered wreckage of five houses buried under mud in Achham district
He will be speaking at four programmes linked to diverse fields, including the release of cheetahs