Passenger on Egypt-Russia flight dies by suicide; plane makes emergency landing

The Russian aviation authority has launched an investigation into the incident

Reuters file for illustrative purposes

By Web Desk Published: Thu 25 Nov 2021, 2:21 PM Last updated: Thu 25 Nov 2021, 2:25 PM

A passenger onboard a returning flight from Egypt to Russia is believed to have died by suicide in the plane's lavatories, according to media reports.

Flight attendants discovered the unconscious man in the plane's bathroom shortly after the S7 Airlines flight took off from the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to the southwest Russian city of Samara, the regional bureau of the state-run Russia broadcaster reported.

The plane made an emergency landing in Cairo, but medics were unable to save the patient. His body was repatriated aboard the same plane.

The passenger was identified as 48-year-old Alexander, according to the Baza Telegram news channel. It reported, without citing sources, that the passenger may have hanged himself with a bag strap.

Russian transport investigators told the state-run TASS news agency that they were probing the circumstances surrounding the incident.