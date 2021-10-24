Pakistani PM Imran Khan arrives in Jeddah to perform Umrah

No other injuries have been reported thus far
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Jeddah on Saturday along with his delegation. He was received at the airport by Prince Badar bin Sultan Al Saud, Deputy Governor of Makkah region.
Khan is on a three-day official visit, on an invitation from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to attend the launch of the Middle East Green Initiative Summit that is taking place in Riyadh. He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, and Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam.
Khan will be performing Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, according to a tweet from the PM's Office.
During the visit, the Prime Minister will have bilateral interactions with the Saudi leadership, with particular focus on advancing economic and trade relations. He will also participate in an event to promote investments in Pakistan and interact with leading investors and businessmen from Saudi Arabia and the Diaspora in the Kingdom, according to tweets.
Green Saudi Arabia and Green Middle East initiatives were launched by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman with an aim to protect nature and the planet.
(With inputs from APP, Arab News)
