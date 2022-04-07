Pakistani opposition leader Sharif says he is allies' candidate for the next PM

Opposition allies have a majority in the assembly

By Reuters Published: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 11:24 PM Last updated: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 11:33 PM

Pakistani opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said his allies have nominated him as the next prime minister if they are able to vote out Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday.

Sharif was addressing a joint press conference along with other opposition leaders who won a court case earlier on Thursday that overturned a move by Khan to dodge the ouster vote and dissolve the lower house of parliament.

The opposition allies have a majority in the assembly after Khan allies defected away from his government.