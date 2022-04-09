Pakistan: Speaker adjourns parliament session, delays no-confidence vote

PM Imran Khan dissolved the lower house of parliament on Sunday
Asia1 day ago
Pakistan's parliament adjourned on Saturday, delaying a no-confidence motion that could oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, days after his allies blocked a similar measure.
Lawmakers will reconvene at 12:30 pm, said Speaker Asad Qaisar.
Geo News reports that several of the 151 members of the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chanted slogans, interrupting Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif during his opening speech.
ALSO READ:
Pakistan federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan's government could be shifted to next week.
As proceedings of the Pakistan National Assembly (NA) session began with the specific mandate to take up the no-confidence motion against the government and the election of the new leader of the House, the ruling PTI prepared its strategy to scuttle the proceedings and delay the voting by directing MPs to give lengthy speeches on the "foreign conspiracy," reported Geo News.
Talking to Geo News, Chaudhry said that the foreign secretary will brief the House on the "threat letter", so the voting on no-confidence may not happen and may be deferred till next week.
PM Imran Khan dissolved the lower house of parliament on Sunday
Asia1 day ago
The revised legislation is likely to be unveiled the following morning
Asia2 days ago
Delhi shares Western alarm over China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region
Asia2 days ago
Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana also said that acute shortages and blackouts could worsen over the coming days
Asia3 days ago
This comes as the country's supreme court sits to decide the legality of the dissolution of parliament
Asia3 days ago
Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not quit his post, said Chief Government Whip and Highways Minister Johnston Fernand
Asia3 days ago
Aakar Patel said the move came after 'the Modi government' filed a case against the international human rights organisation
Asia3 days ago
Next steps could include the appointment of a new prime minister
Asia3 days ago