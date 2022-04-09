Pakistan: Speaker adjourns parliament session, delays no-confidence vote

Several PTI MPs reportedly chanted slogans, interrupting Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif during his opening speech

By Web Desk Published: Sat 9 Apr 2022, 10:55 AM Last updated: Sat 9 Apr 2022, 11:18 AM

Pakistan's parliament adjourned on Saturday, delaying a no-confidence motion that could oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, days after his allies blocked a similar measure.

Lawmakers will reconvene at 12:30 pm, said Speaker Asad Qaisar.

Geo News reports that several of the 151 members of the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chanted slogans, interrupting Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif during his opening speech.

ALSO READ:

Pakistan federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan's government could be shifted to next week.

As proceedings of the Pakistan National Assembly (NA) session began with the specific mandate to take up the no-confidence motion against the government and the election of the new leader of the House, the ruling PTI prepared its strategy to scuttle the proceedings and delay the voting by directing MPs to give lengthy speeches on the "foreign conspiracy," reported Geo News.

Talking to Geo News, Chaudhry said that the foreign secretary will brief the House on the "threat letter", so the voting on no-confidence may not happen and may be deferred till next week.