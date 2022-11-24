Pakistan Prime Minister names Lt-Gen Asim Munir as new army chief

A preliminary investigation found that the blaze was caused by 'electric welding in which workers violated safety measures', state media platform said
Lieutenant General Asim Munir was on Thursday appointed the new chief of army staff (COAS) of Pakistan, ending weeks of intense speculation and political tussle in the country.
"The Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has decided to appoint Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Lt-Gen. Syed Asim Munir as the Chief of the Army Staff using the constitutional authority," Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted.
More to follow.
A preliminary investigation found that the blaze was caused by 'electric welding in which workers violated safety measures', state media platform said
Chinese-style modernisation is the modernisation of harmony between man and nature, and the modernisation of taking the road of peaceful development
The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei have overlapping claims to parts of the island, and the waters surrounding it
The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation in order to provide meaningful opportunities for young people
Nine women were among those punished in northeastern province of Takhar on November 11 on order of provincial courts: Apex court spokesperson
Delhi-based Ayushi Yadav's body was found in a red trolley bag on the Yamuna Expressway near Mathura
The auto driver and the passenger sustained burn injuries and have been admitted to the hospital
377 have been injured so far, with 31 people still missing as the number of people displaced from their homes passes 7,000