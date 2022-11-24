Pakistan Prime Minister names Lt-Gen Asim Munir as new army chief

The appointment ends weeks of intense speculation and political tussle in the country

By ANI Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 11:11 AM Last updated: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 11:20 AM

Lieutenant General Asim Munir was on Thursday appointed the new chief of army staff (COAS) of Pakistan, ending weeks of intense speculation and political tussle in the country.

"The Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has decided to appoint Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Lt-Gen. Syed Asim Munir as the Chief of the Army Staff using the constitutional authority," Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted.

