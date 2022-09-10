Pakistan: Plane carrying ex-PM Imran Khan makes emergency landing

The UK's longest-reigning monarch died peacefully at Balmoral castle, aged 96
A plane carrying former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had to make an emergency landing on Saturday, ARY News reported.
Khan was on his way to Gujranwala for his rally in a special aeroplane, which suffered a technical glitch soon after take off.
The pilot then contacted the control tower and managed to land the plane safely, according to the report.
Khan continued his journey to Gujranwala by road after landing.
This is a developing story. More details to follow.
