Pakistan floods: Former PM Imran Khan raises Rs5 billion in 3-hour telethon

He thanks Pakistanis both in the country and overseas for donating

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 30 Aug 2022, 2:25 PM

Former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, thanked Pakistanis for donating relief funds for victims affected by flooding in the country.

Khan was referring to the Rs5 billion pledged during a telethon broadcast on Monday night. He especially thanked Pakistanis who donated from outside the country.

I want to thank the people of Pakistan, especially our Overseas Pakistanis, for donating so generously last night. In the three hours of our Telethon we had pledges of Rs. 5 billion. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 30, 2022

Due to incessant rains and floods, 1,100 people have died while one-third of the country’s 220 million population has been directly affected by floods. The floods have wreaked havoc in the provinces of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Hassan Afzal Khan, consul-general at Pakistan Consulate, Dubai, said that expats in the UAE are eager to help flood victims, including family and loved ones, in Pakistan.

ALSO READ: