Pakistan floods: Former PM Imran Khan raises Rs5 billion in 3-hour telethon

Plans to incorporate a larger network, to augment land-based ambulances, are also in the works
Former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, thanked Pakistanis for donating relief funds for victims affected by flooding in the country.
Khan was referring to the Rs5 billion pledged during a telethon broadcast on Monday night. He especially thanked Pakistanis who donated from outside the country.
Due to incessant rains and floods, 1,100 people have died while one-third of the country’s 220 million population has been directly affected by floods. The floods have wreaked havoc in the provinces of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Hassan Afzal Khan, consul-general at Pakistan Consulate, Dubai, said that expats in the UAE are eager to help flood victims, including family and loved ones, in Pakistan.
1,061 people have died as the country battles worst monsoon deluge in a decade
She calls it a crisis of 'unimaginable proportions'
At least 1,033 people have died, while 1,527 have been injured from the rains and floods
This year's monsoon flooding has affected more than 33 million people